US Air Force asks public for help to locate missing downed F-35 plane

A F-35 STEALTH fighter jet, belonging to the US Air Force, has vanished after an alleged “mishap” that led to its pilot ejected from their seat yesterday afternoon.

Members of the public have been asked by authorities in Joint Base Charleston, in the state of South Carolina, for their assistance in locating the downed plane, which is said to cost $80 million (€75 million).

The based asked members of the public on Twitter for their help to find the plane, asking locals to call the Base Defence Operations Centre directly if they happen to come across the 13,300kg jet.

The base labelled the event a “mishap” and said that the pilot had safely ejected from the plane. The US Air Force considers incidents that result in death, injury, illness or property damage to be mishaps and are commonly followed up with an investigation.

“Based on the last-known position and in coordination with the [Federal Aviation Authority], we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion,” the based added.

The US military crashed another one of its F-35 stealth aircrafts, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, for the first time in 17 years in 2018.

The jets are some of the most expensive in the world and provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

An update on the plane’s whereabouts has not yet been provided by the military base.

