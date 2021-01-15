#Open journalism No news is bad news

US Ambassador to Ireland to step down from role next week

Edward F Crawford took up the position in 2019.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 15 Jan 2021, 1:42 PM
File image of Edward F Crawford.
Image: US Embassy Dublin
Image: US Embassy Dublin

THE US AMBASSADOR to Ireland will officially step down from his role next Tuesday. 

Edward F Crawford said it has been “the honour of a lifetime to represent my country in the land from which my parents originated”. 

His parents emigrated from Ireland to the US in the 1920s. 

It is common that all politically appointed US Ambassadors step down from their positions before the beginning of a new administration.

Crawford was nominated to the position by Donald Trump in 2018 and he took up the role in 2019. 

President-elect Joe Biden will enter office on 20 January. 

The Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Dublin, Alexandra McKnight, will become Chargé d’affaires (serving in the absence of an ambassador) when Crawford leaves on 19 January. 

“Experiencing the warm welcome from hundreds of everyday people in Ireland, I couldn’t help reflecting on the hard work and sacrifices that allowed me to live the American Dream,” Crawford said in a statement.

The US Embassy Dublin said Crawford promoted entrepreneurship during his time as ambassador.

The ambassador said he is “confident that Ireland will be the entrepreneurial capital of Europe”. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

