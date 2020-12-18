#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

US set to approve second Covid-19 vaccine

The FDA has signalled it will approve the Moderna vaccine.

By Press Association Friday 18 Dec 2020, 7:26 AM
21 minutes ago 779 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304350
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker
Image: Shutterstock/89stocker

THE HEAD OF the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said the agency will move to quickly authorise Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Stephen Hahn’s announcement came just hours after the vaccine won the endorsement of a government advisory panel.

The FDA commissioner said in a statement that regulators have communicated their plans to the pharmaceutical company, which co-developed the vaccine with the National Institutes of Health.

The announcement came after a panel of FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, ruled that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18-years-old and up.

Once FDA’s emergency use authorisation is granted, Moderna will begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in US history.

The campaign kicked off earlier this week when the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine became the first to be approved in the US.

Moderna’s jab showed similarly strong effectiveness as that vaccine, providing 94% protection against Covid-19 in the company’s ongoing study of 30,000 people.

After eight hours of discussion over technical details of the company’s study and follow-up plans, nearly all panellists backed making the vaccine available to help fight the pandemic. One panel member abstained.

Related Reads

13.12.20 Explainer: What is a vaccine and why are they so important?
30.11.20 Moderna seeks European and US approval for coronavirus vaccine

“The evidence that has been studied in great detail on this vaccine highly outweighs any of the issues we’ve seen,” said doctor Hayley Gans of Stanford University Medical Centre.

A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and deaths climb to new highs ahead of Christmas.

The US leads the world in virus cases and deaths, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 310,000 reported deaths.

Moderna’s vaccine uses the same technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot.

Most traditional vaccines use dead or weakened virus, but both of the new vaccines use snippets of Covid-19’s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus. Both require two doses; Moderna’s is four weeks apart.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie