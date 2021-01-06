The building has gone into lockdown.
SCORES OF TRUMP supporters have stormed the US Capitol Building.
The building has gone into lockdown, with politicians inside, as violent clashes break out between supporters of Trump and police.
Some demonstrators have breached the doors to the Senate chamber.
Joe Biden has also just called on Trump to go on national television and tell his supporters to leave the Capitol.
Biden is addressing the US nation.
“What is happening today is an assault on the rule of law, an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings – the doing of the people’s business. The scenes of chaos at the capitol do not represent a true America or who we are.
“What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent – it’s disorder, chaos and it borders on sedition.”
Nancy Pelosi herself has just issued a statement calling on Donald Trump to order his supporters leave the Capitol building and its surrounding areas immediately.
.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021
Some protesters even made their way into the offices of some prominent US politicians.
One man broke into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office and left a number of messages on her desk.
President-elect Joe Biden is due to address the American people in the next hour, according to US media.
So how did all this start?
The violence has been developing over the last couple of hours – and began after protesters breached barricades amid violent clashes at the Capitol Building.
President Trump had addressed a rally of his supporters earlier.
Both chambers of Congress abruptly recessed as they were debating the Electoral College vote to rubber-stamp the Joe Biden presidency.
There was confusion in the House chamber initially as the Capitol doors were locked and debate was suspended.
A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told politicians to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.
The skirmishes first occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.
Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.
Trump earlier riled up his crowd crowd of supporters with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House ahead of Congress’ vote.
“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters.
Vice-president Mike Pence is calling for calm.
He had earlier refused Trump’s request to block the formal confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump then turned on Pence and said he didn’t “have the courage” to “protect our country”.
The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021
US media is reporting that a woman has been shot inside the Capitol building.
According to multiple reports, a video of the incident has been shared on social media. The woman can be seen bleeding heavily as she is stretchered away by paramedics.
The US National Guard is now being sent in to quell the protests.
The mayor of Washington DC has also ordered a 6pm curfew – that’s 11pm Irish time.
