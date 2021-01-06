20 mins ago

So how did all this start?

The violence has been developing over the last couple of hours – and began after protesters breached barricades amid violent clashes at the Capitol Building.

President Trump had addressed a rally of his supporters earlier.

Both chambers of Congress abruptly recessed as they were debating the Electoral College vote to rubber-stamp the Joe Biden presidency.

There was confusion in the House chamber initially as the Capitol doors were locked and debate was suspended.

A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told politicians to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.

The skirmishes first occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

Trump earlier riled up his crowd crowd of supporters with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters.