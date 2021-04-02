#Open journalism No news is bad news

US Capitol Building in lockdown after two police officers injured

A suspect is in custody.

By AFP Friday 2 Apr 2021, 6:41 PM
35 minutes ago 9,217 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399752
Image: Shutterstock/WEBPD
Image: Shutterstock/WEBPD

THE US CAPITOL Building is in lockdown following a security incident.

Police locked down the US Capitol after a report of gunshots in the area.

Two police officers were injured near the US Capitol Building after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, according to AFP.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

The US Capitol Police said all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit.

Those that are in the building have been tweeting about the incident:

More as we get it…

