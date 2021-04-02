US Capitol Building in lockdown after two police officers injured

THE US CAPITOL Building is in lockdown following a security incident.

Police locked down the US Capitol after a report of gunshots in the area.

Two police officers were injured near the US Capitol Building after being rammed by a vehicle whose driver was subsequently arrested, according to AFP.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

The US Capitol Police said all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

Those that are in the building have been tweeting about the incident:

I’m safe and locked down here at the Capitol. Thankful today & every day for the US Capitol Police. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) April 2, 2021

As this situation unfolds and we learn more information, I am praying for the US Capitol Police Officers who’ve been injured on the scene. — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) April 2, 2021

More as we get it…