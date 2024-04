PROTESTS AT NEW York’s Columbia University have moved into their 10th day, as students maintain their encampment to highlight their opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The college has backed off in recent hours from an overnight deadline for more than 200 pro-Palestinian protesters to abandon an encampment there.

In that time, the student protests have grown in US campuses, affecting states across the country.

The protests have become a focus of struggle between college management, staff and students, with police attending campuses and carrying out dozens of arrests in different states.

Police have at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse the student protests.

At Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, CNN reported that two professors were detained by Atlanta police, including Emory University economics professor Caroline Fohlin and Noëlle McAfee, chair of the philosophy department.

It is worth watching this CNN video from the moment Emory Econ Professor @CarolineFohlin came across the violent arrest of a protester on campus and asked the police, with shock, "What are you doing?" That's all that prompted an officer to hurl her to the ground and handcuff her. https://t.co/QKNRqOoIiS pic.twitter.com/3wzSIOcD6U — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) April 26, 2024

During the incident, economics professor Caroline Fohlin can be seen expressing concern about the use of force by police against people she identified as students, calling on the authorities to stop.

She is later brought to the ground by another police officer who holds her down before a second officer helps detain her with handcuffs.

Students of Columbia university continued their Gaza solidarity camp on the college grounds. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson was booed and heckled during a press conference at Columbia University on Wednesday, after saying that Hamas “backed” the protests in a CNN interview.

However, some politicians gave support, including Ilhan Omar, member of Congress for Minnesota, who said she was in “awe of their bravery and courage” following a visit the camp yesterday.

“I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand,” Omar said.

“Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students are joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza.”

Some colleges have responded by cancelling their upcoming graduation ceremonies to avoid further flashpoints.

Among these was the University of Southern California which saw more than 90 protesters arrested on its campus.

At the City College of New York yesterday, hundreds of students who were gathered on the lawn beneath the Harlem campus’ famed gothic buildings erupted in cheers after a small contingent of police officers retreated from the scene. In one corner of the quad, a “security training” was held among students.

The Los Angeles Police Department said 93 people were arrested on Wednesday night during a campus protest for allegedly trespassing. One person was arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon.

At Emerson College in Boston, 108 people were arrested at an alleyway encampment by early on Thursday.

With reporting by PA