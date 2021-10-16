#Open journalism No news is bad news

US offers to pay relatives of 10 people killed in botched Afghanistan drone strike

The US drone strike took place as American forces were completing their withdrawal.

By AFP Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,695 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5576558
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE US HAS offered to pay unspecified compensation to relatives of 10 people in Afghanistan including seven children who were killed by mistake in a US drone strike as American forces were completing their withdrawal.

In a statement the Pentagon also said it was working with the State Department to relocate to the United States any of those relatives who wish to leave Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The offer to pay these people was made on Thursday in a meeting between Colin Kahl, the under secretary of defence for policy, and Steven Kwon, the founder and president of an aid group active in Afghanistan called Nutrition and Education International, the Pentagon said in a statement.

That organisation employed Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant by US intelligence on 29 August during the final days of the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul.

US intelligence tracked his white Toyota for eight hours before targeting the car with a missile, killing seven children and three adults, including Ahmadi.

US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said at the time that American intelligence had seen the vehicle at a site in Kabul that had been identified as a location from which IS operatives were believed to be preparing attacks on the Kabul airport.

Three days earlier an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber had killed scores at the airport, including 13 US service members.

But last month US officials conceded the drone attack was an error.

In the meeting on Thursday “Dr Kahl noted that the strike was a tragic mistake and that Mr Ezmarai Ahmadi and others who were killed were innocent victims who bore no blame and were not affiliated with ISIS-K or threats to US forces,” said a statement attributed to Defence Department spokesman John Kirby.

“Dr Kahl reiterated Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin’s commitment to the families, including offering ex gratia condolence payments,” he added without saying how much money was offered.

Last month relatives of the people killed in the attack demanded compensation and a face to face apology.

Austin has apologised for the botched attack. However, Ahmadi’s 22-year-old nephew Farshad Haidari said that was not enough.

“They must come here and apologise to us face-to-face,” he told AFP in a bombed-out, modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighborhood in Kabul.

Haidari, whose brother Naser and young cousins also died in the blast, said on 18 September that the US had made no direct contact with the family.

In the meeting on Thursday NEI chief Kwon spoke of how Ahmadi worked with that aid organisation “over many years, providing care and lifesaving assistance for people facing high mortality rates in Afghanistan”.

© – AFP, 2021

