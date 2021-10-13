#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

US Congress averts default with stop-gap debt limit hike

Democratic leaders had spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 7:53 AM
18 minutes ago 472 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5573239
Capitol Hill
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US LAWMAKERS RUBBER-STAMPED a short-term bill to lift the nation’s borrowing authority, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default – but only for a few weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate.

“It’s about the kitchen table, it’s about our economy, the global economy, but it’s also about our constitution which says the full faith and credit of the United States shall not be in doubt,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters ahead of the vote.

Democratic leaders had spent weeks underlining the havoc that a default would have wrought, including the loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in household wealth as well as increased costs for mortgages and other borrowing.

Republicans refused to offer any of their own votes to avert the crisis, and even blocked Democrats who control Congress from lifting the limit on their own, via a simple majority.

But the party dropped its blockade in the Senate last week, ending for now an impasse that risked leaving the federal government incapable of securing and servicing loans after 18 October. 

The new arrangement merely kicks the can down the road, possibly to complicate another major funding deadline – a shutdown that would begin from 3 December when the government’s coffers theoretically run out.

‘Full faith and credit’ 

The borrowing cap may yet turn out to be less pressing, however.

Economists estimate that the nation will reach the new, revised debt limit sometime in mid-December or early January – slightly later than the December 3 date that Congress originally projected.

The United States spends more money than it collects through taxation so it borrows money via the issuing of government bonds, seen as among the world’s most reliable investments.

Around 80 years ago lawmakers introduced a limit on how much federal debt could be accrued.

The ceiling has been lifted dozens of times to allow the government to meet its spending commitments – usually without drama and with the support of both parties – and stands at around $28 trillion.

But Republicans in both chambers of Congress have this time objected, saying they refuse to support Biden’s “reckless” taxing and spending plans.

In reality, raising the debt ceiling doesn’t authorize new spending – it merely pays for expenses that both Republican and Democratic administrations have already committed to.

“This is about meeting obligations that the government has already incurred, including from the bipartisan Covid relief or legislation passed last year,” Pelosi said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Only three percent of the current debt that we’re addressing here has been incurred during the Biden years.”

House Democrat Marcy Kaptur slammed the “theatrics” of Republicans who stood in opposition to lifting the debt ceiling.

“Republicans have decided they do not want to pay their bills and are willing to derail the nation’s economy in the process,” she said on Twitter.

Conservative Republican Chip Roy said he voted against the bill because such a debt ceiling increase will be used to advance “government funded tyranny.”

The absurdity of regularly risking a recession – not to mention America’s credit rating and the stability of other major economies – over partisan squabbling has not been lost on Congress.

Pelosi was asked yesterday about a growing clamor to take the decision on raising the debt ceiling away from the party politics on Capitol Hill and give it to the Treasury.

“That seems to have some appeal to both sides of the aisle because of the consequences for people of not lifting it,” she said.

“Many, many Democrats and Republicans have voted against lifting the debt ceiling — but never (before) to the extent of jeopardising it.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie