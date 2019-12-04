This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Congress votes unanimously to renew support for Good Friday Agreement

It called for strict adherence to the Good Friday Agreement during Brexit negotiations “to ensure a lasting peace in Northern Ireland”.

By Amy Croffey Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:47 AM
12 minutes ago 563 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4917514
The United States Capitol in Washington D.C.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The United States Capitol in Washington D.C.
The United States Capitol in Washington D.C.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE US HOUSE of Representatives unanimously voted in favour of a resolution to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

The vote took place in the House of Representatives last night at 11.30pm Irish time following a debate on Capitol Hill.

It called for strict adherence to the Good Friday Agreement during Brexit negotiations “to ensure a lasting peace in Northern Ireland”.

The bill stated that the US Congress “greatly values” the relationship shared between the US, the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

It said a trade deal between the UK and the US is based on the condition to preserve the peace agreement.

The legislation also urged against “the reintroduction of barriers, checkpoints, or personnel, also known as a ‘hard border’, between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland [which] would further threaten economic cooperation between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom as well as the successes of the Good Friday Agreement”.

The resolution had been sponsored by Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi from the House Foreign Affairs Committee and co-sponsored by Republican Congressman Peter King. 

Related Read

08.10.19 Here's what the government has planned for its €1.2 billion no-deal Brexit package

“The signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 was a momentous achievement that marked the official end of the Troubles,” Congressman Suozzi said. “But recent events have created uncertainty and put the agreement at risk.

“The uncertainty created by Brexit have led to fears of instability and even the introduction of a hard border.

“Next week the people of the United Kingdom will go to the polls in a crucial election which will determine the outcome of Brexit. While it would be inappropriate for any American elected official to interfere in another country’s electoral process, it’s important that the United States makes our position clear on policies in which we have a vested interest.”

Last month, former US Vice President Joe Biden voiced his support for protecting the GFA and avoiding a return to a hard border after Brexit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Amy Croffey
@AmyCroffey
amy+1@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie