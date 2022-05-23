After trip to Kerry, senior US politicians on Protocol fact-finding mission head for Dublin

A DELEGATION OF senior US politicians are continuing their trip to Ireland as part of a fact-finding mission that will see them travel from Kerry to Dublin and onwards to Belfast.

The nine-strong delegation arrived in Europe last week and held talks in Brussels on the potential trade implications from the UK’s plans to unilaterally change elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The delegation is being led by Congressman Richard Neal who is chair of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

Neal is also co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus, a bipartisan group set up to advance the cause of peace in Northern Ireland.

Neal will address the Seanad tomorrow afternoon as part of events surrounding the centenary of Seanad Éireann.

The delegation yesterday met with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Neal tweeted that “good faith negotiations” were key to progress on the Protocol.

“Thank you Liz Truss for your hospitality and frank discussion regarding our duty to protect peace and stability on the island of Ireland. I urge good faith negotiations with the EU to find durable solutions for post-Brexit trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he said.

Neal, who was involved with peace process negotiations in the 1990s, told Politico last week that that Good Friday Agreement “ought not to be held hostage by a disagreement the UK has with the European Union.”

Truss has repeatedly cited unionist concerns over the Protocol as evidence of it being damaging to the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking from west Kerry on Sunday, Neal said “whatever challenges that are offered by the protocol, we think can be negotiated”.

“President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and I have made our position known that nothing can jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement,” he told RTE.

Coming up to the 25th anniversary it should be celebrated widely, not just on this island, but across the world.

Welcoming the bipartisan Congressional delegation led by @RepRichardNeal to the Blasket Centre with Minister @NormaFoleyTD1, an important week for the delegation to be in Ireland to reaffirm their support for the peace process & the protocol @USEmbassyDublin 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1pRbKzD4Cm — Senator Mark Daly (@SenatorMarkDaly) May 22, 2022

Yesterday, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson had responded to another US Congressmen and said that implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland.

Responding to a tweet from a member of the Philadelphia congressman Brendan Boyle, Donaldson said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.

He said: “Implementing the protocol in full means ending grace periods, with an economic tsunami hitting Northern Ireland. Power sharing only works with cross community consensus.

“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with.”

US House of Representatives’ member Brendan Boyle had called on the UK government to “implement fully the NI Protocol, which avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, preserves the integrity of the EU Internal Market, and protects the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts”.

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, warned that the UK could forget about a post-Brexit trade deal if it rewrites the agreement.

- With reporting by Press Association