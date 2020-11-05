Biden urges Americans to 'stay calm' and says he has 'no doubt' he will be declared winner

JOE BIDEN HAS told the US people that he has “no doubt” that he is going to become the 46th president of the United States.

Speaking this evening, Biden urged Americans to “stay calm” and to wait until every vote was counted.

Biden also addressed the nation yesterday evening. The content of this speech was effectively the same as yesterday’s but now with added confidence in victory.

Meanwhile, Trump has not been seen in public since election night. However, he has continued to launch accusations, via Twitter, that the 2020 election has been marred by “voter fraud”.

As it stands per projections by Associated Press, Democrat Biden has 264 electoral college votes and just one additional state should clinch him a victory.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners,” Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden would require a win in either Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina or his home state Pennsylvania to reach the necessary 270 votes.

Pollsters in the US are hopeful that we will have a result in Pennsylvania tonight or early in the morning.

Trump has to win the state of Pennsylvania. Without it, there is no mathematical way he can reach 270 electoral college votes.