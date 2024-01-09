US Embassy to buy and demolish old Jury's hotel in Ballsbridge as part of $700m move to new location

THE US EMBASSY in Dublin is moving to the site of the old Jury’s hotel building in Ballsbridge.

The US State Department of Overseas Buildings Operations completed the Congressional Notification process to proceed with the site acquisition of the new embassy building.

The Department expects to close on the purchase of the 4.2-acre site within the next 60 days.

The seller is to demolish the current vacant hotel following the closing of the purchase.

Associated Press has previously reported that Congress has been notified by the Biden administration that it intends to spend nearly $700 million to buy the former hotel, demolish it and construct new buildings on the site.

Once the acquisition is complete, the design, planning and construction process will begin, the US Embassy said.

Diplomatic activity will continue in the current embassy chancery at 42 Elgin Road in Ballsbridge until the new building is complete.

The Embassy said the building is an “architechtural icon” and it will “work closely with local partners to ensure that a suitable plan for the site is developed once the embassy is relocated”.

“As we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Ireland, the acquisition of a site for a new US embassy building is a significant milestone.

This has been a priority for me,” US ambassador to Ireland Claire D Cronin said.

“We happily have outgrown our current historic home, and investment in a new building represents both the extraordinary US-Irish bond of today and the potential tomorrow brings,” Cronin said.

“As we continue to deepen and expand our ties on multiple levels, I hope the new embassy will become a beacon for future generations who will seek to build on the promise of a prosperous US-Irish relationship.”