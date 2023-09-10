Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 10 September 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo Mark Dickey has been stuck in one of the world's deepest caves for eight days.
# Cave exploration
Rescuers say US explorer trapped in Turkish cave for 8 days has progressed towards surface
It could take several days to bring Mark Dickey to safety.
3.4k
2
32 minutes ago

AN INJURED US explorer trapped more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) deep in a Turkish cave for eight days has been transported 300 meters toward the surface, rescuers said today. 

Mark Dickey, 40, reported falling sick September 2 while exploring the Morca Cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains with an international team.

Dickey fell ill at a depth of 1,120 metres and has been resting at a base camp 1,040 metres underground.

He was moved by rescuers on a stretcher, beginning just before 3:30 pm (1230 GMT) Saturday over a period of ten hours.

He is now at a depth of 700 metres and “has a horizontal but narrow passage between him and the campsite” where he can rest before continuing the journey up, the Turkish Caving Federation said on X, formerly Twitter.

An international team of medics and explorers as well as Turkish rescue workers were launched Tuesday and have given Dickey blood infusions and first aid.

The Morca Cave is Turkey’s third deepest, according to the federation, running to a maximum depth of 1,276 metres.

Rescuers have said it could take several days to safely bring Dickey out.

© Agence France-Presse

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     