Major disruption at US airports as hundreds of flights delayed due to technical glitch

FLIGHTS ACROSS THE United States have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.

Hundreds of flights that were due to take off from various airports across the US have been delayed, leading to serious disruption. A number of flights have also been cancelled.

According to the flight tracker website Flight Aware, over 1,200 flights within, into or out of the US have been delayed, and more than 100 flights have been cancelled so far today.

The FAA said in a statement that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed” this morning.

A NOTAM contains information essential to employees involved in flight operations such as potential hazards along a flight route.

I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

A spokesperson said the FAA is “working to restore” the system.

They added: “We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Request for patience

A check of departure boards on the websites of major airports across Los Angeles, Chicago and New York showed multiple delays to planned takeoff times of scheduled flights.

#AUSAlert: An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day.



✈️ Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

American Airlines said the outage was impacting “all flights including all carriers”.

They added: “We sincerely appreciate your patience as they work to resolve this.”

Texas’s Austin-Bergstrom International Airport confirmed in a tweet that the outage is causing groundings at airports across the country.

Contains reporting by Daragh Brophy