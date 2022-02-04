Statue of white supremacist former US state governor moved out of sight

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A STATUE OF white supremacist former Mississippi governor Theodore Bilbo has been quietly moved out of sight in the US state’s Capitol.
It is a move praised by black politicians who say he never deserved a place of prominence.
Bilbo was a Democrat known for racist rhetoric.
He was the state governor in 1916-1920 and 1928-1932.
He was in the US Senate from 1935 until he died in 1947.
The statue has been in the state Capitol for decades.
A Legislative Black Caucus member, Democratic Representative Kabir Karriem, says it was “very offensive”.
In 2020, Mississippi shed another symbol of the past, retiring a Confederate-themed state flag.
