This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US House votes in favour of removing Confederate statues from Capitol Hill

Representative Karen Bass from California said that these statues represent an acceptance of white supremacy and racism.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 5,089 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157392
Statue of Wade Hampton (L) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hampton was one of the largest slaveholders in the Southeast prior to the war.
Image: Gripas Yuri/ABACA
Statue of Wade Hampton (L) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hampton was one of the largest slaveholders in the Southeast prior to the war.
Statue of Wade Hampton (L) is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hampton was one of the largest slaveholders in the Southeast prior to the war.
Image: Gripas Yuri/ABACA

THE US HOUSE of Representatives have approved a measure removing from Capitol Hill statues of people who served in the Confederacy during the country’s bitter 19th century Civil War.

While the measure was approved 305-113 in a bipartisan vote in the House, where Democrats hold a majority, it still needs approval in the Senate, controlled by President Donald Trump’s Republicans.

Trump, who has strongly opposed taking down historical statues, would also need to sign the measure for it to become law.

The bill orders the removal from the US Capitol, where Congress is located, of 11 statues of individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederacy.

During the 1861-65 Civil War several southern states tried to secede and form an independent slave-holding republic.

confederate-statues-on-capitol-hill-washington A statue of Uriah Milton Rose on Capitol Hill. Rose was a strong supporter of the Confederacy, and served as president of the American Bar Association. Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA

The measure would also remove the statues of three men who either supported slavery or white supremacy.

Activists and many African-Americans see Confederate battle flags and monuments to Confederates as symbols of racism, while others, especially white southerners, see them as symbols of heritage.

In mid-June the portraits of four senior 19th-century lawmakers who served in the Confederacy were removed from the US Capitol.

The paintings of the men, all former speakers of the House, were taken down at the order of current Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

confederate-statues-on-capitol-hill-washington Statue of John E Kenna, who was 16 years old when he fought for the Confederacy. Later he was a prosecuting attorney and then a judge. Source: Gripas Yuri/ABACA

The US public has been increasingly grappling with the country’s legacy of racism and slavery since protests swept the nation following the killing of African American George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer on 25 May.

“My ancestors built the Capitol, but yet there are monuments to the very people that enslaved my ancestors,” said Representative Karen Bass from California, chairperson of the Congressional Black Caucus.

These statues represent “an acceptance of white supremacy and racism,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie