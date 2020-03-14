US temporarily suspends J1 visa programme in response to Covid-19 outbreak

THE UNITED STATES has temporarily suspended the J1 summer visa programme in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

US president Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus a national emergency last night, when he also announced $50 billion in funds to help fight the pandemic.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 1,663 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US.

Following last night’s announcement, the country’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State said it would temporarily suspend a number of programmes, including the J1 visa, for 60 days.

It is not yet clear what implications the move will have for students who are currently in the process of applying for the visa.

In a statement, travel agency USIT – which oversees the administration for the visa in Ireland – said it would examine all applications and provide applicants with guidance in due course.

“We will be in a position to do this once we receive further instruction on how to progress from our US sponsors and we expect to have another update to share with you next week,” the company said.

The move is likely to affect the travel plans of thousands of Irish students this summer.

Figures earlier this year showed that more than 3,000 people participated in the programme in 2019, although this represented a drop from 2013, when over 8,000 students travelled to the US for summer work.