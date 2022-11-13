Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Advertisement

US Democrats maintain Senate majority after key win in Nevada

US networks have called the key Senate race in Nevada for Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

28 minutes ago 1,594 Views 2 Comments
Image: Alex Brandon/PA

JOE BIDEN’S DEMOCRATS have retained control of the US Senate, as they secured a win in a key race in Nevada.

The retention of the Senate is a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Biden’s popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty “red wave” and capture the Senate and the House of Representatives.

But the wave never got much beyond a ripple, and yesterday US networks called the key Senate race in Nevada for Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, giving the party the 50 seats it needs for an effective majority.

The win clinches Democratic control in the Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote if the upper chamber is evenly split 50-50.

“I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next couple years,” Biden said of the result, speaking at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh.

Biden, due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit tomorrow, said control of the Senate would bolster his position in the talks.

“I know I’m coming in stronger,” he said of the midterms’ impact.

One Senate race remains up in the air – a runoff in Georgia set for 6 December, in which the Democrats could add to their majority.

election-2022-georgia-senate Senator Raphael Warnock, who is running for re-election in Georgia, speaks at a news conference on Thursday Source: Brynn Anderson/PA

The result in the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favoured to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday’s election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to ring in his party’s win, tweeting the result was a “vindication” of Democrats’ achievements.

Call to ‘come together’
Speaking minutes after the projections were announced, Schumer said the result showed Americans “soundly rejected the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction the MAGA Republicans wanted to take our country,” referring to former president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Trump was omnipresent on the campaign trail, putting his thumb on key Republican primaries and holding rallies nationwide, during which he repeated his baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 race.

While more than 100 Republican candidates who challenged the 2020 presidential election results won their races, according to US media projections, some of Trump’s hand-picked candidates underperformed and the Republicans’ poor showing overall was a damaging political blow.

Trump is set to declare his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday – an announcement he had planned as a triumphant follow-on to an expected crushing election victory by the party he still dominates.

election-2022-trump Donald Trump takes to the stage to speak at Mar-a-Lago on election day Source: Andrew Harnik/PA

Maintaining control of the Senate means Biden and the Democrats will retain key leverage in legislative debates, particularly in domestic and foreign spending policy.

Schumer underscored that the Democrats’ win would ensure a “firewall” against moves by Republicans in Congress to further curtail abortion rights – a key issue in the midterms.

But the Senator for New York also urged the two parties to “try to come together” to end “divisive negativity.”

Related Reads

09.11.22 Ron DeSantis wins big in Florida as Donald Trump takes aim against him in pre-2024 threat
08.11.22 Red vs Blue: Here's what you need to know before the US midterm results start rolling in
29.10.22 Larry Donnelly: The economy and independents will dictate the outcome of the US midterms

The two parties had been neck-and-neck at 49 seats each after Democrat Mark Kelly was projected to win a tight Senate race in Arizona on Friday evening.

The former astronaut beat out challenger Blake Masters, who has not yet conceded defeat and was backed by Trump.

Trump’s response to the Arizona result was to double down on unfounded claims of ballot rigging, posting on his Truth Social platform that the Democrat’s victory was a “scam” and the result of “voter fraud.”

The underwhelming outcome for Republicans has prompted a bout of internal finger-pointing, with targets including Trump, party leaders and campaign messaging.

US media cited a letter circulated by three Republican senators calling for the postponement of party leadership elections currently scheduled for the middle of next week.

“We are all disappointed that a Red Wave failed to materialize, and there are multiple reasons it did not,” the letter said.

“We need to have serious discussions within our conference as to why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024,” it added.

After the Senate result was projected, Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley called in a tweet for the party to “build something new.”

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie