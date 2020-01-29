Poll: Should the Irish government push for an end to the US military use of Shannon Airport?

Brendan Howlin made the call in an episode of TheJournal.ie's The Candidate podcast.

IF IN GOVERNMENT, Labour would push for an end to the use of Shannon Airport for US military planes according to party leader Brendan Howlin.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie for the general election podcast The Candidate, Howlin said the Labour Party would go head-to-head with President Donald Trump and end the use of Shannon for US military planes unless those troops were involved in UN-sanctioned military operations.

Howlin’s calls follow concerns about inspections of US aircraft that land at Shannon being raised on numerous occasions in the last Dáil.

The issue was highlighted again last week when US Vice President Mike Pence met with US troops during a stopover at Shannon Airport.

So, today we’re asking you: Should the Irish government push for an end to the US military use of Shannon Airport?

