Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Man who confessed to murder of 93 women is 'most prolific serial killer' in US history

The 79-year-old is serving multiple life sentences in California.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 7:37 AM
Samuel Little.
Image: PA
Samuel Little.
Samuel Little.
Image: PA

A MAN WHO claims to have killed more than 90 women in the US is the most prolific serial killer in the country’s history, according to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

The FBI said Samuel Little has confessed to 93 murders. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in the states of Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.

The 79-year-old is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

Many of his victims were originally deemed as dying by overdoses or were attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies have never been found.

