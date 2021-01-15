#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -2°C Friday 15 January 2021
Five-time Olympic medallist appears in US court over Washington riot

Klete Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:02 AM
19 minutes ago 2,470 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5325609
Klete Keller at a medal ceremony in 2004
Image: DPA/PA Images
Klete Keller at a medal ceremony in 2004
Klete Keller at a medal ceremony in 2004
Image: DPA/PA Images

A FIVE-TIME Olympic swimming medallist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the US Capitol last week has been released from custody but ordered to stay away from Washington DC until after Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Klete Keller, who lives in Colorado, appeared during a brief hearing in Denver federal court following his arrest on charges brought by prosecutors in Washington.

The 38 year-old competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He won two gold medals and a silver as a member of the 800-metre freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400m free.

At the insistence of prosecutors, Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty said Keller could not travel to Washington before 21 January.

After that, Keller is allowed to travel to Washington for court appearances and to meet his lawyers but he must ask for permission for future visits to see his children in North Carolina after a trip already scheduled for this weekend.

Keller did not have to pay money to be released but promised to appear at future court hearings and comply with other standard conditions, including not possessing firearms.

Keller was charged on Wednesday in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol last week.

Screenshots from the video were included in a court document charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on 6 January while politicians met to formalise the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Keller’s alleged participation in the Capitol protest was first reported this week by SwimSwam, a site dedicated to covering competitive swimming and other aquatic sports.

It pointed to video posted to social media by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, which showed a tall man wearing a US Olympic team jacket among the rioters as officers attempted to clear the Rotunda.

SwimSwam said at least a dozen people within the sport have identified the man as Keller after reviewing the video and screenshots.

