Harrington and Lowry climb up US Open leaderboard with impressive third-round efforts

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON PRODUCED a superb display in the third round of the US Open to see him climb up the leaderboard with a three-under 67.

Harrington went into the third round on two-over but now sits on one-under overall at the LA Country club.

Last year’s US Senior Open champion picked up birdies on the 12th and 15th holes along with just one bogey on the 16th. But after hitting pars in the first seven holes, Harrington eagled a par-five on the eighth hole to give his round a real boost.

Shane Lowry also impressed with his third-round effort, carding a two-under 68 to leave on even par. The Offaly native enjoyed four birdies on the front nine on the second, third, eighth and ninth holes. He added another birdie on the 14th but his performance was hampered slightly by a trio of bogeys on the 11th, 12th and 16th holes.

Rory McIlroy teed off at 11.29pm and has already made a strong start after picking up a birdie on the first hole and a par on the second to leave him on nine-under at time of publication.

Fowler, who went into the third round as the leader, followed McIlroy for his first drive at 11.40pm. He bogeyed the first to slip back to 10-under meaning he currently shares the top spot with Wyndham Clark.

