Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 22 September 2022
Advertisement

US scammers may have taken over $45 billion in pandemic aid, says watchdog

Over 1,000 people have been charged with fraud around pandemic payments in the US.

By AFP Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 10:28 PM
31 minutes ago 2,644 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5873987
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A US GOVERNMENT watchdog said fraudulent jobless benefits paid out during the pandemic could amount to as much as $45.6 billion, far higher than previous estimates.

The Office of the Inspector General for the US Labor Department said it has charged more than 1,000 individuals with fraud for claiming unemployment insurance (UI) they were not entitled to.

“This milestone of 1,000 individuals being charged with crimes involving UI fraud and the identification of $45.6 billion in potentially fraudulent UI payments highlights the magnitude of this problem,” Inspector General Larry D. Turner said in a statement.

Scammers may have taken the funds by filing for unemployment benefits in multiple states, with suspicious emails, or using the identity of deceased people or federal prisoners, the OIG said in its latest report.

“Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the UI program — resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments,” Turner said.

The potential fraud lasted from March 2020 to April 2022, but despite repeated warnings about the issues to the department’s Employment and Training Administration, “as of the date of this alert memorandum, ETA has not taken sufficient action to implement these recommendations,” the report said

The new total is nearly $30 billion more than the last estimate in June.

The ETA’s “lack of sufficient action significantly increases the risk of even more UI payments to ineligible claimants.”

At the start of the pandemic, Congress rolled out massive financial aid programs providing expanded benefits for tens of millions of workers who had been laid off.

Officials at the time acknowledged that some of the programs could have flaws but stressed the need to get the aid out quickly.

The report said the programs presented “a high-value target” for criminal groups to exploit.

In a letter to the OIG included in the report, the ETA said it is “committed to continuing its efforts” to identify and combat “the continually changing and new types of sophisticated fraud.”

It also laid out steps it has taken in response to previous warnings from the watchdog, but took exception to some of the report’s charges, including noting that workers are permitted to file claims in multiple states with some limits.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie