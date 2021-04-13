US health agencies recommend pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'out of an abundance of caution'

HEALTH AGENCIES IN the United States have recommended a precautionary pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against Covid-19.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement to recommend the vaccine be paused “out of an abundance of caution” after six cases of a rare type of blood clot were reported.

“As of 12 April, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine,” the agencies said.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thromcocytopenia).”

The agencies said that six people who experienced the clots were between the ages of 18 and 48, were women, and that symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The agencies said that six people who experienced the clots were between the ages of 18 and 48, were women, and that symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The statement, which is from CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr Anne Schuchat and director of the FDA’s Centre for Biological Evaluation and Research, said that the adverse events “appear to be extremely rare”.

“Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered,” Schuchat and Marks said.

“Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots. In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”

The agencies said the pause is important to allow healthcare professionals to plan for the treatment needed for this particular type of blood clot.

The CDC is convening a meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) tomorrow to review the six cases further and assess what their significance is.

The FDA will review that analysis while it also investigates the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause,” the statement said.

“This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

In Ireland, members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are currently giving an update to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health on our response to the pandemic.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he learned about the decision in the US as he was coming into the meeting with the Health Committee and that he will liaise with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) to receive an update.

Dr Glynn said he is aware that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is monitoring the situation.