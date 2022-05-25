#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 May 2022
Democrat and Republican politicians are visiting Northern Ireland today to discuss the Protocol

The group is led by Democrat Richard Neal, who angered unionists with comments yesterday.

By Press Association Wednesday 25 May 2022, 8:46 AM
US Democrat Richard Neal (left) and foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney in Dublin yesterday.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A GROUP OF Democratic and Republican delegates from the US House of Representatives and Senate are visiting Northern Ireland today to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The delegation – led by senior US Democrat Richard Neal – is made up of four Democrats and four Republicans. It has met with political leaders in Belgium, the UK and Ireland in recent days.

In Dublin yesterday, Neal said the issue over the Northern Ireland Protocol seems to be “manufactured”. The comments prompted anger from unionist politicians, who claimed that Neal’s comments have been unhelpful to the stalemate over the Protocol.

Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts, told reporters that “it was up to London” to help find a solution on the Protocol, and that there was “vagueness” from the UK over what protocol issue had led it to table its own legislation.

“We began in Brussels with purpose and moved to London,” the chair of the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means said.

“So, we quickly heard divergent views, but we, as always, are going to meet with everybody who has an interest here.

“But the protocol dispute seems to me to be a manufactured issue.

“I have on this delegation people who are experts at trade and they also would confirm that they think these issues on the trade front, if that’s really the dispute, could be ironed out quickly.”

“So, what we’ve heard so far, clearly from (the) European Union, is they want to find a solution.

“What we’ve heard from the Minister (Simon Coveney), the Taoiseach and the President, they want to find a solution.

“We, the congressional delegation, want to find a solution… So, I think now it’s up to London to help us all find a solution.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson hit out at the Congressman’s comments.

“If Richie Neal believes that distorting the truth about election results and ignoring the totality of unionist opposition to the protocol will safeguard the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, then he merely exposes his own ignorance and prejudice and slavish adherence to Sinn Fein dogma.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “Unbelievable – is this really helping the situation in any way.”

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke

Press Association

