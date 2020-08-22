This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 22 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US postmaster insists election mail will be delivered despite cuts

Louis DeJoy was speaking before a Senate committee into cuts to the Postal Service ahead of November’s poll.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 10:58 AM
53 minutes ago 3,501 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182798
Louis DeJoy testifies during a video virtual hearing before the Senate committee on Friday.
Image: US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs/AP
Louis DeJoy testifies during a video virtual hearing before the Senate committee on Friday.
Louis DeJoy testifies during a video virtual hearing before the Senate committee on Friday.
Image: US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs/AP

NEW US POSTMASTER General Louis DeJoy has said he has no plans to restore mailboxes or address other agency cuts made since he took over in June before the country’s election.

The comments have sparked fresh questions over how the Postal Service will ensure timely delivery of an expected surge of mail-in ballots for the November poll.

It was DeJoy’s first time publicly answering questions since summer mail delays brought a public outcry.

Testifying before a Senate committee, the ally of President Donald Trump said it was his “sacred duty” that ballots arrive on time. But he told senators he did not yet have a plan for handling a crush of election mail.

From the White House, Trump delivered fresh complaints over the mail-in ballots expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. As he did so, the House pushed ahead with plans for a rare Saturday vote to block the postal cutbacks and funnel $25 billion dollars to shore up operations.

DeJoy declared the Postal Service “is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time”.

He distanced himself from Trump’s objections about mail-in voting and said ensuring ballots arrived was his “No 1 priority between now and Election Day”.

The outcry over mail delays and warnings of political interference have put the Postal Service at the centre of the nation’s tumultuous election year, with Americans of both parties rallying around one of the nation’s oldest and most popular institutions.

The new postmaster general, a Trump donor who took the job at the start of summer to revamp the agency, is facing a backlash over changes since his arrival. Democrats warn his cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

2.55081301

With mounting pressure, DeJoy promised this week to postpone any further changes until after the election, saying he wanted to avoid even the perception of interference. A number of blue mailboxes have been removed, back-of-shop sorting equipment has been shut down and overtime hours have been limited.

But DeJoy told senators he had no plan to restore the equipment, saying it was “not needed”.

And he stood by a new rule that limits late delivery trips, which several postal workers have said is a major cause of delivery delays. He vowed more changes are coming to postal operations after November.

Republican senator Mitt Romney said the public’s concern was understandable, particularly given Trump’s efforts to stop universal mail-in ballots. Many states are encouraging mail-in voting in response to voters’ pandemic-related fears of going to crowded polling centers on Election Day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Trump has said he wants to block agency emergency funding that would help the service handle a great increase in mail-in ballots.

At Friday’s hearing, DeJoy said he had had “no idea” equipment was being removed until the public outcry.

Now that it is widely known, Democrats pressed him for his plan to ensure election mail and ballots arrived on time.

“Do you have a more detailed plan?” said senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, asking for it by Sunday.

“I don’t think we’ll have a complete plan by Sunday night,” DeJoy replied.

He is expected to testify before the House on Monday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie