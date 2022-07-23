Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Advertisement

Biden responding well to treatment and Covid-19 symptoms improving, doctors say

The US president completed his first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy treatment meant to reduce the severity of Covid.

By Press Association Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 7:42 AM
30 minutes ago 1,487 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5824193
US President Joe Biden giving a thumbs up after being asked by reporters how he is feeling during a virtual meeting yesterday.
Image: Andrew Harnik
US President Joe Biden giving a thumbs up after being asked by reporters how he is feeling during a virtual meeting yesterday.
US President Joe Biden giving a thumbs up after being asked by reporters how he is feeling during a virtual meeting yesterday.
Image: Andrew Harnik

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS LEFT US President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met virtually with his top economic team, though he insisted: “I feel much better than I sound.”

White House officials said Biden is working more than eight hours a day despite his diagnosis.

He signed Bills into law and took part in daily intelligence briefings by phone, the White House said.

“He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.”

It was all part of a coordinated effort by the administration to depict a commander-in-chief who has not relinquished his day job, despite testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and being sent into isolation at the White House residence.

As he beamed into a virtual meeting from the Treaty Room, Biden took off a mask and sipped water as he began discussing the decline in petrol prices in recent weeks.

Reporters were allowed to view a few minutes of the proceedings and, when they asked how Biden was feeling, he flashed a thumb’s up – although he was audibly hoarse and coughed a handful of times.

The US president’s doctors said his mild Covid symptoms are improving and he is responding well to treatment.

He had an elevated temperature on Thursday, but that went down with a dose of paracetamol, doctors said. Biden also used an inhaler a few times but has not experienced shortness of breath.

The US president completed his first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy treatment meant to reduce the severity of Covid, and his primary symptoms are a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough.

Other metrics, such as pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation are normal, his personal doctor said.

White House Covid response co-ordinator Dr Ashish Jha said: “The president right now feels well enough to continue working, and he has continued to work at a brisk pace.”

He said Biden will remain in isolation in the White House living quarters for five days and then be tested again. He plans to return to in-person work once he tests negative.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie