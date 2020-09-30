'Utter chaos' and 'a brutal slugfest': Front pages and reaction to US presidential debate

BOTH SIDES ARE claiming victory in last night’s US presidential debate, but one thing many people agree on is the fact it was chaotic.

In a debate stretching just over 90 minutes, US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden traded personal insults as they put their case forward to the American people ahead of the November election.

Moderator and Fox News presenter Chris Wallace often struggled to control proceedings as Trump and Biden clashed on topics such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court and racial division in America.

The headlines on the front pages of newspapers include ‘Trump’s heckles send first debate into utter chaos’, ‘Fiery debate signals bitter fight ahead’, ‘First debate a brutal slugfest’, and ‘I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years’.

“Trump’s Heckles Send First Debate Into Utter Chaos”—New York Times front page, today: pic.twitter.com/7CktRCaiW4 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 30, 2020

An early look at tomorrow’s Page One: pic.twitter.com/akMmehV4al — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 30, 2020

Viewers were divided on who won the debate with many pointing out how aggressive and difficult to follow it was.

Six in 10 debate watchers say Joe Biden won tonight in CNN's post-debate poll #Debates2020 https://t.co/rWfTIsE8AW — CNN (@CNN) September 30, 2020

Tough debate —but Trump got to Joe, and Joe snapped “shut up, man!” To the President? A bad and memorable moment for Biden—and he kept rolling his eyes and making faces. Just like Al Gore—not good. Not good at all. Trump won the worst debate I’ve ever seen. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 30, 2020

New @CBSNews poll on who won debate:



48% Biden

41% Trump — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) September 30, 2020

Spanish speaking viewers of Telemundo expressed their preference of who won tonight’s presidential debate: 66% Trump 34% Biden. #DebateTuesday pic.twitter.com/JxCUFda6iF — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) September 30, 2020

At one point in the debate, Biden told Trump to “shut up” – something Hillary Clinton seemingly wished she could have done four years ago.

You have no idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020

On a somewhat lighter note, actor Mark Hamill said the debate was “the worst thing I’ve ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special”.