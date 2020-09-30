#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 September 2020
'Utter chaos' and 'a brutal slugfest': Front pages and reaction to US presidential debate

Both sides are claiming victory but viewers are divided.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 9:43 AM
40 minutes ago 9,270 Views 14 Comments
BOTH SIDES ARE claiming victory in last night’s US presidential debate, but one thing many people agree on is the fact it was chaotic.

In a debate stretching just over 90 minutes, US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden traded personal insults as they put their case forward to the American people ahead of the November election.

Moderator and Fox News presenter Chris Wallace often struggled to control proceedings as Trump and Biden clashed on topics such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court and racial division in America.

The headlines on the front pages of newspapers include ‘Trump’s heckles send first debate into utter chaos’, ‘Fiery debate signals bitter fight ahead’, ‘First debate a brutal slugfest’, and ‘I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years’.

Viewers were divided on who won the debate with many pointing out how aggressive and difficult to follow it was.

At one point in the debate, Biden told Trump to “shut up” – something Hillary Clinton seemingly wished she could have done four years ago.

On a somewhat lighter note, actor Mark Hamill said the debate was “the worst thing I’ve ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special”.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

