This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's attempt to buy Greenland follows a long history of the US buying territory with cash

The idea was soundly rebuffed this week.

By AFP Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 10:00 PM
59 minutes ago 4,084 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778785

Trump Departs for Louisville, KY US President Donald Trump. Source: Ron Sachs/PA Images

“THANKFULLY, THE TIME where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let’s leave it there.”

They were the words of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen this week as she rejected the idea of the United States buying Greenland from Denmark. 

That utterly bizarre episode of international relations unfolded this week with Trump being given a firm ‘no’ to his interest in acquiring the world’s largest island for the US. 

The US has also shown interest in buying Greenland twice before, in the late 1860s and again in 1946, nothing ever came of the interest.

But as Frederiksen alluded to, there was a time when nations did buy territory from one other nations.

This is not a feature of international sovereignty anymore but it was in colonial times with the United States perhaps the most well-known proponent of the practice. 

Here are some examples:

Louisiana Purchase

This is perhaps the most famous example of one nation buying territory from another, in which the US almost doubled its territory in a deal with France.

In the early 18th century, London and Paris were at loggerheads over control of North America, but French interest waned after it lost Quebec in the Battle of the Plains of Abraham in 1759.

shutterstock_525250 The huge shaded area was taken into the US under the Louisiana Purchase. Source: Shutterstock

The US agreed the Louisiana Purchase with France in 1803, in what has since been dubbed the bargain of the century.

For just $15 million — or four cents an acre — France gave up 2.2 million sq km of prairie, mountain and Mississippi delta — an expanse of land that makes up almost a quarter of its modern-day territory and includes 15 states.  

Alaska

Alaska was a far-flung colony of the Russian Empire exporting mainly fish and fur for most of the 19th century.

By 1859 Russia had lost interest in the 1.7 million sq km chunk of land in the Arctic Circle but wanted to keep it out of the hands of the British Empire, which ruled Canada.

US Secretary of State William Seward oversaw the purchase for $7.2 million in 1867.

It was heavily criticised and branded “Seward’s Folly,” although Americans eventually recognised Alaska’s potential as a fertile territory for oil and gas production.

The Philippines

The US launched itself as a colonial power on 10 December 1898 when it bought the Philippines from Spain for $20 million, installing a military government.

Washington passed the Philippine Independence Act in 1934, and Manuel L. Quezon won a presidential election held in the southeast Asian archipelago in 1935.

The Japanese occupied the Philippines during World War II until the United States and Philippine Commonwealth army recaptured the country in 1945.

The US formally recognised its independence a year later.

The US Virgin Islands

shutterstock_698707786 THe US Virgin Islands pinned on a Caribbean map. Source: Shutterstock

In light of the furore over Greenland this week, there are precedents for Denmark trading real estate with the US.

Washington bought the Danish West Indies in 1917 for $25 million and rebranded them the US Virgin Islands.

These days, the luxury tourist destination is among numerous US “insular areas” that are neither part of the 50 states nor federal districts, alongside American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

The US has also shown interest in buying Greenland twice before, in the late 1860s and again in 1946, when Harry Truman’s Secretary of State James Byrnes suggested the sale to a Danish official at a United Nations meeting in New York. Nothing ever came of the interest.

Guantanamo Bay

Guantanamo Bay is among several US “dependent territories” in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. It was leased for use as a coaling station and naval base in 1903 for $2,000 in gold per year and raised to $4,085 in 1974.

The Cuban government has protested since the 1959 revolution against America’s oldest overseas naval base, alleging that it was imposed by force, against international law.

Since 2002, it has been home to the internationally condemned prison camp in which the US detains without trial those it determines to be militants.

© – AFP 2019 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie