US Republican candidates, sans frontrunner, try to draw in voters at first debate

LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
FIGHTING AGAINST THE odds – and their current positions in the polls – the Republicans trying to beat Donald Trump to win the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race are facing each other down for the first time in the inaugural debate of this primary season.
The debate, hosted by Fox News, is underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin without Trump, who has declined to participate.
The eight contenders participating in tonight’s debate are:
Pointing to Trump’s wide lead in the polls, CNN Chief National Correspondent John King this evening described the other candidates’ chances as a “longer than long shot”, though he added that a shake-up could still happen between now and the end of the primaries, particularly in light of Trump’s mounting legal battles.
Trump confirmed earlier this week that he would not attend the debate, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that the public already “knows” who he is and his record during his term as president.
In June, speaking to Fox News host Bret Baier, who is one of the two anchors moderating tonight’s debate, Trump said: “Why would I allow people at 1% or 2% or 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?”
The US’ political system is dominated by two parties – Democrats and Republicans.
As each four-year presidential cycle draws to a close, the two parties nominate a candidate to represent them in the battle for the Oval Office.
The process of deciding who those candidates will be is known as the ‘primaries’ – a months-long period of debates and campaigning that builds up to state-by-state decisions on who to back for the nomination.
The first heads to butt tonight were Ramaswamy and Pence’s, who stand at opposite ends of the spectrum of experience – one with no political experience, the other a White House veteran.
Ramaswamy sought to lean into his status as a political novice, claiming “it’s going to take an outsider” to fix, as he sees it, the problems with American society.
Pence took a jab at comments made previously by Ramaswamy that a president “can’t do everything”, emphasising the responsibilities that the role entails.
Ramaswamy, given the opportunity to respond, swerved the criticism and took the chance to raise his own policy proposals, quipping: “This isn’t that complicated, guys.” He then said he didn’t understand Pence’s point, who in turn offered, with a dash of smugness, to explain it to him.
“I was a House Conservative leader before it was cool,” Pence said. “Joe Biden has weakened the US at home and abroad. Now is not the time for on the job training.”
The moderators asked the candidates to raise their hands if they believed in human-caused climate change. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quickly interjected, saying “we’re not schoolchildren, let’s have the debate”.
Ramaswamy jumped in next to wrongly claim: “The climate change agenda is a hoax.” He was met with a mix of cheers and boos, having previously only attracted applause for his remarks on the economy.
Chris Christie then came in after Ramaswamy suggested the other candidates were “bought and paid for”. Christie said he had “had enough of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT” and called Ramaswamy the “same type of amateur” as Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race.
Amid the bickering, Nikki Haley took the opportunity to quote Margaret Thatcher, saying “this is why” the former British prime minister said that “if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.”
This article will be updated throughout the debate.
