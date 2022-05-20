#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

US accuses Russia of holding world hostage over food amid Ukraine invasion

Washington called on Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grain that is held up in Black Sea ports.

By AFP Friday 20 May 2022, 7:29 AM
34 minutes ago 1,970 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5768849
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a UN Security Council Meeting on Food Insecurity and Conflict.
Image: John Minchillo
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a UN Security Council Meeting on Food Insecurity and Conflict.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a UN Security Council Meeting on Food Insecurity and Conflict.
Image: John Minchillo

THE UNITED STATES and Russia blamed each other yesterday for the worsening food situation around the world as the war in Ukraine unfolds.

Washington called on Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grain that is held up in Black Sea ports. Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of wheat.

“Stop blocking the ports in the Black Sea. Allow for the free flow of ships and trains and trucks carrying food out of Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a UN Security Council meeting organized by the United States.

“Stop threatening to withhold food and fertilizer exports from countries that criticize your war of aggression,” he said.

“The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military,” Blinken added.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, countered by saying his country is being blamed for all of the world’s woes.

He said the world has long suffered from a food crisis caused by an inflationary spiral stemming from rising costs of insurance, logistical snarls, and speculation on Western markets.

He argued that Ukraine’s ports are blocked by Ukraine itself, which, he said, has placed mines along the Black Sea coast.

And Ukraine does not want to cooperate with shipping companies to free up dozens of foreign freighters that are blocked in port, Nebenzia said.

He also denounced Western sanctions against Russia, saying their consequences are worsening food insecurity around the world.

Related Read

19.05.22 UN chief warns Ukraine war 'amplifying and accelerating' global food insecurity

Blinken countered that “sanctions aren’t preventing Russia from exporting food and fertilizer.”

“Sanctions imposed by the United States and many other countries deliberately include carve outs for food, for fertilizer and seeds from Russia,” he said.

“The decision to weaponize food is Moscow’s and Moscow’s alone,” said Blinken.

Serhii Dvornyk, a member of Ukraine’s mission to the UN, echoed that assertion.

“We demand that Russia stop illicit grain stealing, unblock Ukrainian seaports, restore freedom of navigation, and allow trade ships to pass,” Dvornyk said. “About 400 million people throughout the world depends on grain supplies from Ukraine.”

The country’s grain exports fell from five million tons per month before Russia’s February invasion to 200,000 in March and about 1.1 million in April, he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grain, some 80 countries participated in the council meeting yesterday, overwhelmingly expressing concerns about the risk of food shortages.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie