Democrats' hopes of gaining control of US Senate fade after Republicans hold key states

THE PATH FOR the Democrats to flip control of the US Senate appears to have narrowed after two Republicans who were facing tough re-election fights claimed victory.

Networks have projected that the Democrats managed to flip two Senate seats in western Colorado and Arizona states in yesterday’s vote.

But that was the extent of the blue wave that many Democrats predicted could come, with the party potentially falling short of the three to four seat gains they needed to take control of the upper chamber of US Congress.

Republicans also ousted a vulnerable Democrat in Alabama, and the party successfully stood their ground in other key races, often defying polls that warned how President Donald Trump could be a drag on incumbents defending vulnerable Senate seats.

Senator Lindsey Graham – who was under intense pressure after overseeing the controversial confirmation process of a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote – fought back a fierce challenge from African-American Jaime Harrison in the conservative bastion of South Carolina.

“We didn’t get the result at the ballot box that we wanted, but we showed courage and determination,” Harrison, who raised record amounts of campaign funding, said.

Republicans fared well elsewhere too, including Kentucky – where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily prevailed – and the states of Texas and Montana.

‘Save the Senate’

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a close Trump ally whom Democrats were intensely targeting, also defeated her challenger, several US networks projected.

Another hotly contested seat was tilting the Republicans’ way in North Carolina, where networks have yet to call the race but where Senator Thom Tillis claimed a crucial win, with some 94 percent of the vote counted.

“What we accomplished tonight was a stunning victory – and we did it against all the odds, right?” Tillis told boisterous supporters, adding that he was doing his part “to save the Senate”.

Polls had shown several races tilting towards Democrats, and election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gave Democrats a three in four chance of winning Senate control.

The Democrats would need to gain four seats to seize the chamber – or three seats if Biden wins the race to the White House, as a vice president breaks a tie in the Senate in the event of a 50-50 vote.

Democrats are now eyeing Maine and Georgia as potential flips.

But Maine’s embattled Republican Senator Susan Collins was seven percentage points ahead with two-thirds of precincts reporting, and in Georgia incumbent David Perdue was leading Democrat Jon Ossoff with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

If Democrats can win one of these seats, control of the chamber could hang in the balance until a runoff in Georgia’s other special election Senate race is held on 5 January.

Controlling the Senate is vital as the party in power determines which bills reach the floor and which of the president’s nominees receive confirmation votes.

Democrats meanwhile kept the House of Representatives, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi – Trump’s chief nemesis in Washington – likely to preside over proceedings for two more years, but it remained unclear whether Democrats could increase their majority.

Popular New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term, as did the three other members of “The Squad” a liberal quartet that has occasionally faced intense criticism from Trump and his allies.

“I’m very, very proud of the fact that tonight – relatively early – we are able to say we have held the House,” Pelosi said.

© AFP 2020