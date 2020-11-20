US police respond to shooting with 'multiple victims' at mall in Wisconsin

Source: Twitter

POLICE IN THE US state of Wisconsin are responding to a shooting near the city of Milwaukee where there have been multiple victims.

The incident happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a city in Milwaukee County, shortly before 3 pm local time.

CBS reports that at least three patients have been taken away by ambulance from the scene, and that police and emergency services are at the scene.

It’s also reported that police ordered people in the building to remain in place, and that FBI agents are among those at the scene.