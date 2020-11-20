#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 November 2020
US police respond to shooting with 'multiple victims' at mall in Wisconsin

Officers reportedly responded to the incident at 3pm local time.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 20 Nov 2020, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 13,792 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273972

Shooting11 Source: Twitter

POLICE IN THE US state of Wisconsin are responding to a shooting near the city of Milwaukee where there have been multiple victims.

The incident happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, a city in Milwaukee County, shortly before 3 pm local time.

CBS reports that at least three patients have been taken away by ambulance from the scene, and that police and emergency services are at the scene.

It’s also reported that police ordered people in the building to remain in place, and that FBI agents are among those at the scene.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

