US police respond to reports of 'active shooting incident' at Molson-Coors brewing campus

Police respond to a possible shooting at the MillerCoors campus in Milwaukee

POLICE IN THE US are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Company campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee have reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

DEVELOPING: Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting. https://t.co/6i8egpQMWV — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) February 26, 2020 Source: WSYX ABC 6 /Twitter

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020 Source: Milwaukee Police /Twitter

Live video showed an officer in body armour getting an assault rifle out of a car.

Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes”.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department.

She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.