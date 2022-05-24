Gunman kills 14 students and one teacher in mass shooting at Texas elementary school

15 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 14 students and one teacher have been killed in a mass shooting at an elementary (primary) school in Texas, the state’s Governor Greg Abbott confirmed.

The gunman, an 18-year-old, “shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference.

The mass shooting, which began at around noon at Robb Elementary School, occurred in the town of Uvalde, a small community just over an hour west of San Antonio.

A spokesperson for the White House said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is to speak on it in the coming hours.

Governor Abbott said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also “deceased,” adding that “it is believed that responding officers killed him.”

Advertisement

He said the gunman was likely to have been killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde.



Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together.



I've instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said earlier that 13 children were taken by ambulance or bus to that facility and another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in a critical condition.

It is not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, have been injured in the shooting.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrolment of just under 600 students.

A heavy police presence now surrounds the school, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

The district said the city’s civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County.

The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.