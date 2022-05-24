#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Gunman kills 14 students and one teacher in mass shooting at Texas elementary school

The incident took place at approximately 12pm local time in Texas.

By AFP Tuesday 24 May 2022, 10:19 PM
Image: Dario Lopez-Mills
Image: Dario Lopez-Mills

Updated 55 minutes ago

15 PEOPLE, INCLUDING 14 students and one teacher have been killed in a mass shooting at an elementary (primary) school in Texas, the state’s Governor Greg Abbott confirmed.

The gunman, an 18-year-old, “shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference.

The mass shooting, which began at around noon at Robb Elementary School, occurred in the town of Uvalde, a small community just over an hour west of San Antonio.

A spokesperson for the White House said that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is to speak on it in the coming hours.

Governor Abbott said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also “deceased,” adding that “it is believed that responding officers killed him.”

He said the gunman was likely to have been killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said earlier that 13 children were taken by ambulance or bus to that facility and another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in a critical condition.

It is not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, have been injured in the shooting.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at the school, which has an enrolment of just under 600 students.

A heavy police presence now surrounds the school, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

The district said the city’s civic centre was being used as a reunification centre.

The shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County.

The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico.

Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

 

