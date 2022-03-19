#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway

The exercise was unrelated to the war in Ukraine.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Mar 2022, 11:40 AM
Image: PA
Image: PA

FOUR US SOLDIERS have been killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war.

It was on its way north to Bodo, where it was scheduled to land just before 6pm.

The plane crashed in Gratadalen in Beiarn, south of Bodo. 

Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted that the soldiers were killed in a crash last night.

“The soldiers participated in the Nato exercise Cold Response,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the US Marine Corps, Norway’s armed forces said.

“The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County” in northern Norway, according to a statement.

Police said a search and rescue mission was launched immediately. At 1.30am on Saturday, police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the crew of four had died.

The annual Nato drills in Norway are unrelated to the war in Ukraine.

This year they included around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries.

Non-Nato members Finland and Sweden are also participating.

The exercises began on 14 March and end on 1 April.

No cause was given for the crash but the Norwegian armed forces said that Cold Response “will carry on as planned, with the measures we have to take due to the weather”.

