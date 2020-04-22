This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US state of Missouri sues China over Covid-19 pandemic

“They must be held accountable for their actions,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 16,325 Views 60 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080591
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Image: Jeff Roberson/PA Images
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
People gather outside the Missouri Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Image: Jeff Roberson/PA Images

THE STATE OF Missouri has sued China’s leadership over the Covid-19 pandemic, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump to focus on Beijing’s role, amid criticism of his own handling of the crisis.

Missouri, led by Trump’s Republican Party, filed a lawsuit in a federal court seeking an unspecified amount in damages and an injunction on continuing actions by China that are alleged to include hoarding of protective equipment.

“The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of Covid-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said. 

“They must be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The lawsuit’s chances of success are far from certain as US law, under the principle of sovereign immunity, generally forbids court action against foreign governments.

Missouri addressed the issue by suing the ruling Communist Party, arguing that it is not formally an organ of the Chinese state.

Citing an estimate that Missouri may lose tens of billions of dollars due to the virus and action to prevent it, the lawsuit accused the Chinese Communist Party of being in “knowing, willful and in reckless disregard of the rights of the state and its residents.”

The lawsuit pointed to Chinese authorities’ early suppression of news of the virus when it broke out in Wuhan, including detentions of whistleblowers.

It also noted that China initially said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Related Read

22.04.20 Donald Trump announces halt to US immigration green cards

Despite Trump’s heavy criticism of China, his administration has been lukewarm about efforts to take action against Beijing, mindful that the Asian power is a major source of masks and other medical supplies desperately needed by the United States.

Under its conservative leadership, Missouri has imposed fewer Covid-19 restrictions than most US states, including allowing businesses to remain open as long as they limit the number of people present and ensure space between them.

Missouri has reported 189 Covid-19 deaths, half of them in St. Louis.

© AFP 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie