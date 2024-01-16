US strikes four missiles in Yemen in conflict with Houthi rebels

US FORCES HAVE carried out strikes in Yemen targeting four missiles that threatened civilian and military ships, a US official has said.

“The US conducted self-defence strikes against four Houthi ballistic missiles that posed an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships,” the US official said.

It comes only a few days after US and British forces bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen that they said were strategic locations used by the Houthis in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Houthis, which have closed ties to Iran, have launched strikes on multiple ships in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The rebels have declared US and British interests “legitimate targets” and have continued attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

The United States set up a multinational naval task force last month to protect Red Sea shipping from the Houthis, who are endangering a transit route that carries up to 12 percent of global trade, and US forces have repeatedly intercepted missiles and drones fired from Yemen in recent weeks.

The Huthis say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels, but Washington says dozens of countries have connections to ships that have been attacked.

The latest surge in the Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on 7 October that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Following the attack, the United States rushed military aid to Israel, which has carried out a relentless campaign in Gaza that has killed at least 24,285, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Those deaths have sparked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks by armed groups across the region that are opposed to Israel.

US forces in Iraq and Syria have also repeatedly come under fire from drone and rocket attacks that Washington says are being carried out by Iran-backed armed groups.

