#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

US Supreme Court upholds Obamacare, safeguarding health care for millions

US President Joe Biden called the ruling ‘a big win for the American people’.

By AFP Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 7:49 PM
34 minutes ago 1,952 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5470137
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/flysnowfly
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/flysnowfly

THE US SUPREME Court today rejected a bid by Republican-led states to overturn Obamacare, safeguarding the health insurance of millions with the coronavirus pandemic still a threat in much of America.

In a 7-2 decision, the nation’s highest court upheld the Affordable Care Act (ACA), former US president Barack Obama’s signature health care program, ruling that Texas and the other 17 states did not have standing in the case.

US President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president when the ACA was enacted, called the court ruling “a big win for the American people” and those “who were in immediate danger of losing their health care in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

“With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD,” Biden said.

“BFD” is a reference to a comment Biden whispered into Obama’s ear at the 2010 ACA signing ceremony, when he said: “This is a big fucking deal.” The remark was picked up by live microphones.

Obama said the court ruling “reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay.”

“The principle of universal coverage has been established, and 31 million people now have access to care through the law we passed –  with millions more who can no longer be denied coverage or charged more because of a preexisting condition,” Obama said in a statement.

Democratic lawmakers welcomed the court decision.

“Thanks to the tireless advocacy of Americans across the country and the work of Democrats in Congress, the Affordable Care Act endures,” said Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Despite every desperate right-wing attack to rip health care away from millions of Americans, the Affordable Care Act is constitutional and it’s here to stay,” said Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Republicans have unsuccessfully attempted on numerous previous occasions to have Obamacare thrown out in Congress and in the courts.

Republican lawmakers said the “ruling does not change the fact that Obamacare failed to meet its promises and is hurting hard-working American families.”

“Now, Congress must work together to improve American health care,” House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said.

 ’Lack the standing necessary’ 

Former US president Donald Trump had pledged to eliminate the ACA but his efforts repeatedly failed and he never presented an alternative.

Four of the conservative justices on the court – including two appointed by Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts – joined their three liberal colleagues in voting to uphold the ACA.

Conservative justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, who was also appointed by Trump, were the dissenting voices.

Under the ACA, lower income adults have access to the Medicare program normally open only to retired people over 65; young people under 26 can be covered by their parents’ insurance; and people whose preexisting medical conditions led to their being denied commercial health insurance have coverage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Attorneys for the Trump Justice Department and Texas-led states had argued that the entire ACA is unconstitutional because of legal questions over consumer penalties for people who do not obtain insurance.

“Hence, they believe the Act as a whole is invalid,” Justice Stephen Breyer said in the opinion of the court.

Breyer noted, however, that Congress had removed the penalties compelling people to buy insurance in 2017 and the plaintiffs could therefore not prove they had suffered any injury which would allow them to bring the suit.

“We do not reach these questions of the Act’s validity, however, for Texas and the other plaintiffs in this suit lack the standing necessary to raise them,” he said.

Obamacare has survived two previous Supreme Court challenges –  in 2012 and 2015 –  and has grown in popularity among Americans over the years after a rocky start.

The bench’s latest ruling comes amid a Covid-19 outbreak that has left more than 600,000 people dead in the United States, according to John Hopkins University figures.

©AFP 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie