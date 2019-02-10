This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US-backed Syrian forces 'push forward' against 'caliphate' in eastern Syria

A Syrian Democratic Forces field commander said his fighters were battling their way forwards this morning.

By AFP Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,116 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4486561
A Syrian soldier is seen in the rugged area of Tulul al-Safa, Arabic for Al-Safa hills, which is a hilly region in the eastern countryside of Sweida province, Syria.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A Syrian soldier is seen in the rugged area of Tulul al-Safa, Arabic for Al-Safa hills, which is a hilly region in the eastern countryside of Sweida province, Syria.
A Syrian soldier is seen in the rugged area of Tulul al-Safa, Arabic for Al-Safa hills, which is a hilly region in the eastern countryside of Sweida province, Syria.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US-BACKED FORCES were locked in fierce fighting today as they pressed the battle against the last shred of the Islamic State group’s “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

The jihadists overran large parts of the country and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, but various military offensives have since reduced that territory to a patch on the Iraqi border.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by a US-led coalition, announced a final push to retake the jihadist pocket late last night, after a pause of more than a week to allow civilians to flee.

An SDF field commander said his fighters were battling their way forwards this morning.

“There are heavy clashes at the moment. We have launched an assault and the fighters are advancing,” he told AFP.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group said coalition planes and artillery bombarded jihadist positions.

“The battle is ongoing. There were heavy clashes this morning, with landmines going off,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory.

The SDF launched an offensive to expel IS from the oil-rich eastern province of Deir Ezzor in September.

The Kurdish-led alliance has since whittled down jihadist-held territory to a scrap of just four square kilometres (one square mile) between the Euphrates and the Iraqi border.

Up to 600 jihadists could still remain inside, most of them foreigners, according to SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali.

But he added the extremist group’s elusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was likely not in the pocket.

“We do not think he is in Syria,” Bali said, without adding any details about the whereabouts of the man who declared a cross-border IS “caliphate” in 2014.

Decimated ‘caliphate’

On the Iraqi side of the border, French members of the coalition on Saturday stood ready to pour fury on any IS die-hards seeking to escape.

Dozens of 155-mm shells were lined up ready to be loaded onto three green-and-black Caesar gun-howitzers with a range of 40km.

Coalition deputy commander Christopher Ghika said on Friday that Iraqi forces had sealed the border into their country.

At the height of their rule, the jihadists imposed their brutal interpretation of Islamic law on a territory roughly the size of Britain.

But separate military offensives in both countries, including by the SDF, have since retaken the vast bulk of that “caliphate”.

Yesterday, Bali said he expected the battle for the last patch of IS territory to be over in days.

The jihadists however retain a presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert, and have claimed a series of deadly attacks by sleeper cells in SDF-held areas.

Since December, more than 37,000 people, mostly wives and children of jihadist fighters, have fled out into SDF-held areas, the Observatory says.

That figure includes some 3,400 suspected jihadists detained by the SDF, according to the monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information.

The SDF holds hundreds of foreigners accused of belonging to the extremist group in its custody, as well as members of their families.

They have urged Western governments to repatriate their nationals, but politicians abroad have been reluctant.

US withdrawal

Relatives at home fear alleged foreign jihadists may end up facing tough justice in Iraq instead, where Human Rights Watch warned they could face “torture and unfair trials”.

The issue of jihadist repatriation has come into sharper focus since the United States in December announced its military withdrawal from Syria. 

That announcement has seen the Kurds warn they may struggle to keep jihadists in jail, and pushed them to seek a new ally in the Damascus regime to prevent a long threatened Turkish offensive.

While the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have been a key US ally in the fight against IS, Ankara views them as “terrorists”.

Syria’s Kurds have largely stayed out of the country’s civil war, instead building semi-autonomous institutions in northern and northeastern regions they control.

Syria’s conflict has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since erupting eight years ago after a brutal crackdown of anti-government protests.

Rebels and jihadists seized large parts of the country in the first years of the war.

But President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has made a military comeback with Russian military support since 2015, and now holds almost two-thirds of the country.

SDF-held areas make up a third of the whole country, and Damascus has repeatedly said it would eventually see them revert to government control.

- © AFP, 2019   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    65,762  205
    2
    		'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    59,700  52
    3
    		The surreal reality of life in 'the most militarised area of western Europe'
    51,516  40
    Fora
    1
    		What local government should do to transform Ireland's towns into 'smart cities'
    194  0
    2
    		After navigating some hiring issues, influencer ads agency Centus is plotting to open a US base
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Kerry v Dublin, Mayo v Cavan - Saturday football match tracker
    83,828  40
    2
    		As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    79,671  87
    3
    		Crowley proves Kerry's unlikely scoring hero as they defeat Dublin in league cracker
    44,881  62
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried rubbing CBD oil on my feet like a celeb to see if it helped me last the day in heels
    7,091  1
    2
    		Penetration, painful sex and panic: When sexual discomfort requires a doctor's appointment
    7,047  1
    3
    		Liam Neeson, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,738  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    HEALTH
    Opinion: Prevention is better than cure so there is no point in taxing vitamins
    Opinion: Prevention is better than cure so there is no point in taxing vitamins
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    Talks over nurses' strike end at Labour Court
    GARDAí
    Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized
    Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal
    COURT
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie