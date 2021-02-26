#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 26 February 2021
US bombs sites in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 7:10 AM
File. US President Joe Biden was briefed ahead of the airstrike.
Image: Evan Vucci/PA Images
Image: Evan Vucci/PA Images

THE UNITED STATES launched airstrikes in Syria yesterday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

The Pentagon said the strikes on facilities near the Iraqi border were in retaliation for a 15 February rocket attack in Iraq that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasised its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

“I’m confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters flying with him from California to Washington.

“We’re confident that that target was being used by the same Shia militants that conducted the strikes,” he said, referring to the 15 February attack.

Austin said he had recommended the action to President Joe Biden.

“We said a number of times that we will respond on our timeline,” Austin said. “We wanted to be sure of the connectivity and we wanted to be sure that we had the right targets.”

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman John Kirby said: “This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.”

Kirby said the US airstrikes “destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups”, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

The US has blamed Kataib Hezbollah for numerous attacks targeting US personnel and interests in Iraq in the past.

Biden administration officials condemned the 15 February rocket attack near the city of Irbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, but as recently as this week officials indicated they had not determined for certain who carried it out.

Officials have noted that in the past, Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups have been responsible for numerous rocket attacks that targeted US personnel or facilities in Iraq.

Kirby had said on Tuesday that Iraq was in charge of investigating the 15 February attack.

“Right now, we’re not able to give you a certain attribution as to who was behind these attacks, what groups, and I’m not going to get into the tactical details of every bit of weaponry used here,” Kirby said.

“Let’s let the investigations complete and conclude, and then when we have more to say, we will.”

A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for the 15 February attack. A week later, a rocket attack in Baghdad’s Green Zone appeared to target the US Embassy compound, but no one was hurt.

Iran this week said it has no links to the Guardians of Blood Brigade.

The frequency of attacks by Shiite militia groups against US targets in Iraq diminished late last year ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, though now Iran is pressing America to return to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

The US under the previous Trump administration blamed Iran-backed groups for carrying out the attacks. Tensions soared after a Washington-directed drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and powerful Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last year.

Trump had said the death of a US contractor would be a red line and would provoke US escalation in Iraq.

The December 2019 killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack in Kirkuk sparked a tit-for-tat fight on Iraqi soil that brought the country to the brink of a proxy war.

US forces have been significantly reduced in Iraq to 2,500 personnel and no longer partake in combat missions with Iraqi forces in ongoing operations against the Islamic State groups.

Press Association

