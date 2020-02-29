US-Taliban peace deal to be signed today, bringing America's longest war close to an end

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.will witness the signing of the deal in Doha, Qatar.

WASHINGTON AND THE Taliban are set to sign a long-sought deal in Doha today that would see the two foes agree to the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Afghanistan in return for insurgent guarantees.

President Donald Trump urged the Afghan people to embrace the chance for a new future, saying the deal held out the possibility of ending the 18-year conflict.

“If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home,” he said on the eve of the event.

Trump said he was sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to witness the signing of the treaty, and that Defense Secretary Mark Esper would separately issue a joint declaration with the Kabul government.

The details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is expected to set the terms of the US to start withdrawing the more than 12,000 troops it has in Afghanistan in return for commitments from the Taliban.

Since the 11 September, 2001 attacks killed 3,000 people and traumatised the American psyche, the debate in Washington has been not whether but how to wage a worldwide “war on terror.”

President George W. Bush ordered bombing in response to the attacks and the country has spent more than $750 billion on the conflict. On all sides the war cost tens of thousands of lives.

The 2003 invasion of Iraq set off worldwide protests but Afghanistan had been cast in Washington as “the good war” with Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both reluctantly ramping up troop levels.

Under an agreement set to be signed Saturday in Qatar, Trump is expected to start pulling out troops and leave the future of Afghanistan to negotiations between the Islamist militants and the internationally recognised government in Kabul.

Adam Wunische, an Afghanistan expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a new Washington think tank that promotes military restraint, said that a “responsible withdrawal” from Afghanistan had been the major taboo in Washington.

“There are some places where we accept the higher risk of terrorism, but politicians are terrified of the prospect of a terrorist attack originating from Afghanistan and then having to explain it to their constituents. And that’s because of the memory and scar of 9/11,” he said.

I think the election of Trump was not necessarily a shift in itself but it was an indication that the shift had occurred — that someone could run on ending endless war and win.

Wunische doubted that the United States could turn back to a pre-Trump policy, with even critics advocating a “more nuanced” interventionism rather than pushing for a return to massive military deployments.

All Democrats seeking to replace Trump have supported some form of withdrawal from Afghanistan, with none facing the political pressures of Obama who toured Afghanistan and Iraq in the midst of his 2008 campaign.

The agreement is expected to lead to a dialogue between the Kabul government and the Taliban that, if successful, could ultimately see the Afghan war wind down.

But the position of the Afghan government, which has been excluded from direct US-Taliban talks, remains unclear and the country is gripped by a fresh political crisis amid contested election results.

The deal, drafted over a tempestuous year of dialogue marked by the abrupt cancellation of the effort by Trump in September, is expected to lay out a timetable for a US force withdrawal.

“There’s been so much speculation about the contents of the deal… we know the broad outlines but it’s not even clear whether the full terms of the deal will be made public,” said Andrew Watkins, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group consultancy.

While Kabul will not be represented at the Doha signing, set for around 1245 GMT, it will send a six-person taskforce to the Qatari capital to make initial contact with the Taliban political office, established in 2013.

