#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
Advertisement

US teacher arrested for allegedly giving Covid vaccine to teenager

Police said Laura Russo administered the vaccine at her home on New Year’s Eve.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 11:29 AM
36 minutes ago 9,244 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5646246
A still image from footage of the incident.
Image: CBS
A still image from footage of the incident.
A still image from footage of the incident.
Image: CBS

A NEW YORK school teacher has been arrested after allegedly giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old student despite not being authorised to do so. 

According to US police, 54-year-old Laura Russo administered the vaccine at her home on New Year’s Eve despite having no formal medical qualification.

The boy later went home and told his mother, who then contacted police and said she had not authorised the vaccination.

They added that it is unclear how Russo obtained the vaccine.

“She had obtained a vaccine,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “That’s still under investigation on how she got it.”

It is also unclear what brand the vaccine is. Currently, the Pfizer jab is the only one authorised for those aged under 18 in the US.

In footage of the incident, Russo can be heard telling the teenager: “You’ll be fine, I hope.”

The majority of US states require parental consent for minors to receive Covid vaccinations. However, it has been reported that many teenagers are seeking the vaccine contrary to their parents’ wishes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Russo has been charged with unauthorised practice of a profession and has been reassigned in her school district pending the outcome of the investigation. If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison.

A court hearing has been scheduled for 21 January.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie