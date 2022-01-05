US teacher arrested for allegedly giving Covid vaccine to teenager

A still image from footage of the incident.

A still image from footage of the incident.

A NEW YORK school teacher has been arrested after allegedly giving a Covid-19 vaccine to a 17-year-old student despite not being authorised to do so.

According to US police, 54-year-old Laura Russo administered the vaccine at her home on New Year’s Eve despite having no formal medical qualification.

The boy later went home and told his mother, who then contacted police and said she had not authorised the vaccination.

They added that it is unclear how Russo obtained the vaccine.

“She had obtained a vaccine,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “That’s still under investigation on how she got it.”

It is also unclear what brand the vaccine is. Currently, the Pfizer jab is the only one authorised for those aged under 18 in the US.

In footage of the incident, Russo can be heard telling the teenager: “You’ll be fine, I hope.”

The majority of US states require parental consent for minors to receive Covid vaccinations. However, it has been reported that many teenagers are seeking the vaccine contrary to their parents’ wishes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Russo has been charged with unauthorised practice of a profession and has been reassigned in her school district pending the outcome of the investigation. If convicted, she could face up to four years in prison.

A court hearing has been scheduled for 21 January.