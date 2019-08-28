This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US television presenter apologises after comparing black colleague to a gorilla

“I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate, it was inappropriate, and I hurt people,” anchor Alex Housden said.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 8:31 AM
29 minutes ago 5,099 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785165
Image: Shutterstock/IxMaster
Image: Shutterstock/IxMaster

A US TELEVISION anchor has apologised on-air after comparing her black colleague to a gorilla, NBC News reported.

Alex Housden of KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma City made the remark last Thursday during a segment on an ape whose handler was running the local zoo’s Instagram for the day.

When a video of a baby gorilla appeared on screen, Housden, who is white, turned to her black co-anchor Jason Hackett, and said that the ape “kind of looks like you,” NBC reported.

The following day, a tearful Housden apologised to Hackett, saying: “I said something yesterday that was inconsiderate, it was inappropriate, and I hurt people.”

I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart, I apologise for what I said. I know it was wrong and I am so sorry.

Hackett accepted her apology, but acknowledged that the words “cut deep for me”.

“I want this to be a teachable moment and that lesson here is that words, words matter,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

The incident comes amid heightened racial tensions in the US following a series of remarks by Republican President Donald Trump directed at elected representatives from the Democratic opposition that have been criticised as racist.

The president in July said four Democratic lawmakers of color should “go back” to where they came from, then later called Baltimore, a majority-black city, a “dangerous and filthy place”.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

