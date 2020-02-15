This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US to evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Washington will send a plane to Japan for the evacuation tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 8:33 AM
The "Diamond Princess" cruise ship which has been kept in quarantine at the port of Yokohama in Japan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
The "Diamond Princess" cruise ship which has been kept in quarantine at the port of Yokohama in Japan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE UNITED STATES plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship held in quarantine at a Japanese port since early February, the US embassy said today. 

Washington will send a plane to Japan for the evacuation tomorrow, it said in a letter to US citizens on board, adding that evacuees will still be required to undergo a further quarantine of two weeks after their arrival in the US.

It is not clear when the plane will depart Japan, but the letter said it will land at Travis Air Force Base in California.

“Passengers will be screened for symptoms and we are working with our Japanese partners to ensure that any symptomatic passengers receive the required care in Japan if they cannot board the flight,” the letter said.

“Should you choose not to return on this charter flight, you will be unable to return to the United States for a period of time,” it added.

There were more than 3,700 people on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast, but more than 200 have been diagnosed with the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus and taken to local hospitals.

The illness has killed more than 1,500 people and infected at least 66,000 in neighbouring China while spreading to more than two dozen other countries, sparking an unprecedented containment effort.

Some people on the ship suffering from other health conditions requiring medical attention have also been taken off.

Those remaining on board will be in quarantine until at least 19 February. 

Meanwhile, another cruise ship that was turned away from ports around Asia over fears they could be carrying the coronavirus finally began disembarking in Cambodia yesterday. 

Related Read

13.02.20 US cruise ship turned away from five countries over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

Cambodia’s strongman premier Hun Sen welcomed around 100 tourists who were handed flowers and scarves as they stepped ashore after an uncertain two weeks at sea.

All passengers will be allowed to disembark, Hun Sen said, after no cases of the coronavirus were found aboard.

© – AFP 2020  

