#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

US travel ban set to be lifted for vaccinated passengers from November

The ban has been in place since March 2020.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 Sep 2021, 3:07 PM
44 minutes ago 5,909 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553479
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE WHITE HOUSE is set to announce the lifting of a travel ban into the US for vaccinated people travelling from the EU and the UK.

The strict ban has been in place since March 2020 when then-president Donald Trump announced the curbs as part of measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

The restriction has remained in place for the eight months since Joe Biden’s inauguration and there have been intense diplomatic efforts from the EU and UK in recent months to lift it. 

The European Union in June opened up travel to passengers from the United States, typically requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests.

As it stands, only US citizens, their families or green card holders are allowed enter the US if they have been in the EU, UK or a range of countries in the previous 14 days. 

This is now set to change in the coming weeks with the travel restrictions eased for foreign nationals from November.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An official announcement on the plans is expected in the next hour.

Democrat congressman from Philadelphia Brendan Boyle, who recently spoke to The Journal, tweeted in response to today’s news “I welcome this positive development and thank the Administration.”

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie