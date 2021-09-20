US travel ban set to be lifted for vaccinated passengers from November

THE WHITE HOUSE is set to announce the lifting of a travel ban into the US for vaccinated people travelling from the EU and the UK.

The strict ban has been in place since March 2020 when then-president Donald Trump announced the curbs as part of measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

The restriction has remained in place for the eight months since Joe Biden’s inauguration and there have been intense diplomatic efforts from the EU and UK in recent months to lift it.

The European Union in June opened up travel to passengers from the United States, typically requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests.

As it stands, only US citizens, their families or green card holders are allowed enter the US if they have been in the EU, UK or a range of countries in the previous 14 days.

This is now set to change in the coming weeks with the travel restrictions eased for foreign nationals from November.

An official announcement on the plans is expected in the next hour.

Democrat congressman from Philadelphia Brendan Boyle, who recently spoke to The Journal, tweeted in response to today’s news “I welcome this positive development and thank the Administration.”

