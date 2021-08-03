#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

US travellers told to avoid Ireland due rising Covid-19 case numbers

Other countries for which US travel advice was upgraded includes Greece, Malta, and the Isle of Man.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 12,255 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5513525
Image: Shutterstock/christinarosepix
Image: Shutterstock/christinarosepix

THE UNITED STATES has upgraded its warning against travel to a number of countries, including Ireland, after assessing the destinations as having very high levels of Covid-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updated advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to sixteen destinations due to the risk of Covid-19, even if vaccinated.

Other locations recently ranked ‘Level 4: Avoid Travel’ by the CDC include Malta, Greece, the Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Libya, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, and Curacao.

The advisory asks that Americans who must travel to Ireland be fully vaccinated, noting that “because of the current situation in Ireland, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants”.

Public health officials yesterday confirmed 1,352 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, up from 1,098 on Sunday. 

In June, the European Union opened up to travellers for the US typically requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests. The US was removed from Ireland’s Mandatory Hotel Quarantine list on 28 May, though passengers still have to complete a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form and show proof of a negative PCR test at least 72 hours before arrival.

Related Reads

03.08.21 Occupancy limits and sanitation: Higher education announces plans for 'safe return' to campuses
03.08.21 Over 30,000 people attended Covid vaccination walk-in centres at weekend

However, the US has been restricting travel from the European Union, Britain, China and Iran for more than a year due to the pandemic, later adding other countries including Brazil and India.

The White House said last week that the US would maintain restrictions on international travel into the country, sidestepping European pressure, pointing to a surge of cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant at home and abroad.

Covid cases have also been rising again in the US, overwhelmingly due to the Delta variant among people who have not been vaccinated despite the wide availability of doses.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie