Monday 1 November 2021
US Treasury Secretary in Dublin for meetings with political and business leaders

Janet Yellen was appointed by US President Joe Biden to his Administration in January this year.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Nov 2021, 7:22 AM
US TREASURY SECRETARY Janet Yellen is in Dublin today for a series of engagements with political and business leaders expected to focus on the OECD global tax deal.

Yellen was appointed by US President Joe Biden to his Administration in January this year. 

She is to meet with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe this morning for a bilateral meeting at Government Buildings. They are expected to hold a press conference following the meeting. 

Later today, Yellen and Donohoe will meet with US and Irish business leaders at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. 

The pair will also deliver remarks at an event in Dublin Castle hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs and the Department of Finance. 

Donohoe has already met with Yellen in person twice this year, in June at the G7 meetings in London and in July where Yellen met with the Eurogroup Finance Ministers in Brussels.

“I am delighted that Secretary Yellen has been able to accept my invitation to visit Ireland and look forward to our engagement over the course of her visit which emphasises the importance of Ireland-US relations and the transatlantic economic ties between Ireland and the United States,” Donohoe said. 

