This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US to lift sanctions on Turkey after successful ceasefire

Donald Trump made the comment in an address at the White House today.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,918 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4864353
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Image: Jacquelyn Martin
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Image: Jacquelyn Martin

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has announced that the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.

“Earlier this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

“I have, therefore, instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to lift all sanctions imposed October 14th in response to Turkey’s original offensive moves against the Kurds in Syria’s northeast border region,” he added.

Trump said that a “small number” of US troops will remain at Syria’s oil fields despite a broader American withdrawal from the country.

“We have secured the oil and, therefore, a small number of US troops will remain in the area where they have the oil,” he said.

Earlier today, Russia and Turkey agreed a ‘historic’ deal to undertake joint patrols in Syria.

Related Read

10.10.19 Explainer: As Turkey attacks and Trump watches on, who are the Kurds and why are they in the middle?

After marathon talks in Russia’s southern city of Sochi, Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced the deal late last  night, just hours ahead of a deadline for Turkey to restart its assault on Syrian Kurdish forces.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie