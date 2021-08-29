US warns of more terror attacks at Kabul, as Boris Johnson marks end of UK evacuation effort

US marine hands out water to evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

SUICIDE BOMB THREATS hang over the final phase of the US military’s airlift operation from Kabul, with US President Joe Biden warning another attack was highly likely before the evacuations end.

More than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the massive US-led airlift since the Taliban movement swept back into power a fortnight ago, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers saying thousands may be left behind.

What had already been a chaotic and desperate evacuation turned bloody on Thursday when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport.

More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlifts ahead of Biden’s deadline for evacuations to end by Tuesday.

US Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, aged 22 and from California, was killed on 26 August in the bomb attacks in Kabul. Source: AP/PA Images

The Pentagon said yesterday retaliation drone strikes had killed two “high-level” IS jihadists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said.

“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

The US embassy in Kabul later released an alert warning of credible threats at specific areas of the airport, including access gates.

In recent years, the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

While both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamists, they are bitter foes – with each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

Unthinkable co-operation

The IS attack has forced the US military and the Taliban into a form of cooperation to ensure security at the airport that was unthinkable a fortnight ago.

Yesterday Taliban fighters escorted a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US troops for evacuation.

A Marine carries a baby as the family processes through the evacuation control centre. Source: AP/PA Images

The troops were seen throughout the civilian side of the airport grounds and annexe buildings, while US Marines peered at them from the passenger terminal roof.

After a 20-year war, the foes were within open sight of each other, separated by just 30 metres.

Also in view of the US troops were the Taliban’s “Badri” special forces in American Humvees gifted to the now-vanquished Afghan army.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted that the group’s fighters had already moved into parts of the military side of the airport, but the Pentagon stressed that US forces retained control over the gates and airlift.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, however, said US troops had already started withdrawing — without saying how many were left.

- ‘Heartbreaking’ -

Address to the nation on the end of military operations in Afghanistan – Prime Minister @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/Sallln6UXh — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 29, 2021

Western allies that helped with the airlift have mostly already ended their flights, with some voicing despair at not being able to evacuate everyone at risk.

The final UK troops and diplomatic staff have been airlifted from Kabul, drawing to a close Britain’s 20-year engagement in Afghanistan. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a video today announcing that one of the final flights had left Kabul.

“We will engage with the Taliban, not on the basis of what they say, but what they do,” he said. “And if the new regime in Kabul wants diplomatic recognition, or to unlock billions that are currently frozen, they will have to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave the country.”

He said they would also have to respect the rights of women and girls, and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming an “incubator for global terror”.

The head of Britain’s armed forces, General Sir Nick Carter, told the BBC it was “heartbreaking” that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said talks had begun with the Taliban to “protect and repatriate” at-risk Afghan nationals beyond Tuesday.

France and Britain will urge the United Nations tomorrow to work for the creation of a “safe zone” in Kabul to protect humanitarian operations, he said.

“This is very important. This would provide a framework for the United Nations to act in an emergency,” he said.

The United Nations said it was bracing for a “worst-case scenario” of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.

At the airport, gone are the crowds of thousands mobbing the perimeter, hoping to be let through and allowed onto a plane.

The Taliban have now sealed off roads leading to the facility and are only letting sanctioned buses pass.

